I read a recent Readers’ Forum letter by Julie Sheehan on May 5, “Thank you for supporting YMCA,” thanking Rep. Jim Rigby for his tireless efforts working with YMCA to help them get much needed state funding. It’s so very important for organizations like this to continue to be a part of the daily lives of our community.
The Tribune-Democrat routinely publishes articles about the YMCA.
With that being said, there is hardly a “peep” of publicity or elected officials assistance in the other similar organization in Johnstown. Yes, that would be the quiet gem located on Somerset Street – the YWCA. Check it out folks.
This city has a “quiet sister” who gives love and assistance to all who enter her doors. Please, stop forgetting about the YWCA.
Cory Baumbaugh
Johnstown
