Joe Biden has said the greatest threat to the United States is MAGA Republicans.
Really, does he know it stands for “Make America Great Again?” Not anything is more important in the world today. Millions of people flood here each year to escape the tyrannical rule of socialism and fascism leaders.
If we fail, there is no place to go. Even Canada is headed toward autocracy.
Biden ought to consider these four-letter slogans:
• MAAA – Make America Affordable Again
• SLTA – Stop Lying To America
• SCTC – Stop Catering To China
• SDAR – Stop Dividing American Races
• BTBW – Build The Border Wall
• STAS – Stop Tax And Spending
• SICL – Stop Ignoring Constitutional Law
• MASA – Make America Safe Again
If we all can’t agree that the people of this country should be first, why have a country. Maybe we should focus more on MAGA and stop the destruction of America.
Regardless of who is running this country, Democrat or Republican, we should ALAA – All Love America Again.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
