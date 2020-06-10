Amen to James M. Edwards Jr.’s letter.
I tried to contact a state legislator several weeks ago and I am still waiting for a reply.
Maybe Election Day should be the answer.
Charles Mastervich
Johnstown
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 6:06 am
Mary Ann, 74, of Johnstown. All services are private. Full obituary at ducafuneralhome.com. (Frank Duca Funeral Home, Inc.)
Helen T., 88, Sidman. (Dimond)
Ronald W., 63, Central City. Private arrangements by the Mulcahy Funeral Home. To read complete obituary, go to www.mulcahyfuneralhome.com
Lacey A., At Lacey's request, there will be no public viewing or service. The family is served by Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland. Contributions may be directed to her family. For full obituary, please visit www.wharrisfuneralhome.com.
Ronald M., 80, Johnstown (Hindman - Chandler Ave.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.