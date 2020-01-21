I was elated to see the headline in The Tribune-Democrat, “Churches increase security.”
Kudos to Emmanuel Baptist Church and Senior Pastor Kirk Rowland. Also Beth Shalom Congregation leader Barry Rudel and Bishop John McGauley III.
Tony DeGol, spokesman for Altoona-Johnstown diocese, said they are working with all Roman Catholic parishes to examine security.
Workshops should take place immediately for those churches that have men with open- and conceal-carry permits and are familiar with their guns. I’m sure they would answer the call to protect their parishioners.
What better example do we need than Jack Wilson, a retired deputy sheriff, who had his gun and took out the shooter in his Texas church and saved many lives.
One idea I think would help would be police officers attending church wearing their uniforms. What is the first thing drivers do when they exceed the speed limit and see a police cruiser? They slow down. Even a bad guy with a gun would think twice about getting into a confrontation with a police officer in uniform with a gun. We can’t expect our police to be everywhere and it takes time when you call 911. We need to step up.
Here are some reasons why the enemies, foreign and domestic want to see us disarmed.
Pennsylvania has 750,000 hunters, Wisconsin 600,000, Michigan, West Virginia 700,000 this year. Largest combined army in the world.
Texas stands alone as the largest.
It’s a different world today. God help us do the right thing.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.