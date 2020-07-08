The following are some of the complex issues facing our country today:
• Racial injustice: We need to address police reform. Procedures such as chokeholds and knees on the necks of victims need to be banned immediately. We should stop short of radical measures such as the defunding and disbanding of police forces.
• Health care: The Affordable Care Act should be upheld with enhancements, particularly in the area of prescription drugs. It would be a huge mistake to abolish it and start over.
• Tax reform: In the aftermath of COVID-19, debt and deficit levels have reached unsustainable levels. Many large corporations pay nothing in federal taxes.
True tax reform needs to be implemented by eliminating corporate loopholes such as parking profits offshore, scaling back accelerated depreciation and golden parachute deductions and reducing net operating loss carryover periods.
In addition, a minimum corporate tax rate should be established for every corporation. It’s time that they pay their fair share.
• Unification: What’s lost in today’s society is good old-fashioned love and respect for our neighbor. We are more divided than ever.
The one thing that all Americans must agree on is that our survival depends on being united and acknowledging that what we share must overcome what divides us.
If there can be a cure, the cure is endorsing a candidate who can heal, unite and prioritize the challenges of a broad citizenry.
It must be done to restore the soul of our great country.
Godspeed.
John Washko
Johnstown
