After watching the Steelers’ playoff game against Cleveland, I now know for sure what the problem is with the team.
Pittsburgh will need 12 first-round draft picks to correct half of the problem.
The other half can be corrected by replacing every coach on the team. The best thing that can happen for the city of Pittsburgh and the Steelers is to sell the team to someone who would like to have a winning team in Pittsburgh.
I grew up in Seward. Still a fan, but for how long?
Carl Felton
Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Seward
