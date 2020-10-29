Joe Biden signs have been stolen from our property 17 times and I am motivated to publicly call out the thieves. All over the area, Biden supporters are reporting that their signs regularly disappear or are defaced, while Trump signs remain untouched.
Social media posts from Trump voters indicate that this behavior is viewed as funny and no big deal. It actually is a big deal and can be criminally prosecuted.
The stealing of political signs is especially disturbing, as it takes away the constitutional right to free speech through bullying and intimidation.
It is unnerving and frightening for many people to discover that criminals are sneaking onto their property at night to steal from them. There is a lot of talk these days about personal rights. (The right to endanger others by refusing to wear a mask comes to mind.) As an American citizen, it is my right to voice my political opinion by placing a sign on my property and to expect it to stay there until I decide to remove it.
Somerset has proclaimed itself to be America’s County. That title invokes a vision of a lovely and kind community, where patriotism, morality, decency and honor are important – a place that values and respects all of its people.
Some serious soul-searching is in order if we are to live up to these ideals.
We should be able to tolerate differences of opinion without being vicious and disrespectful to our neighbors through our words and deeds.
Cynthia Mowry
Somerset
