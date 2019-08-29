As I was finishing up my work recently, I stopped to look out our lobby window as an SUV pulled up to make a delivery.
Reflected in the SUV’s rear window, I saw our flag waving briskly in the wind.
Having quite a few deliveries, I wondered why I could see the flag reflected in the window.
Then, I remembered that our flag was at half-staff, and then I remembered the horrific, tragic reasons for the flag being at half-staff. I had driven by flags in the morning, but it was the reflected flag, right at eye level, that brought my attention into full focus.
I could not stop looking at it with all that had happened.
We cannot drive by what is going on in this country anymore. It shatters and impacts our lives on a daily basis – a personal basis.
It took a flag reflected in a car window to bring it home to me. I share it with you so that our country’s flag may be right at eye level and heart level so that we remember and do not overlook or forget.
VJ Callio
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.