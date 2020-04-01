Recently, yet another contributor to this paper’s Readers’ Forum recommended that we all should watch Fox News in order to get the truth and stay informed.
Actually, the data do not support that advice.
In a nationwide poll conducted by researchers at Fairleigh Dickenson University and published in 2012 (“What You Know Depends on What You Watch: Current Events Knowledge Across Popular News Sources”), it was revealed that, on average, subjects who identified as Fox News viewers were the least informed on both domestic and international issues compared to those who got their news from any of the other six popular news sources listed in the poll, even including “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Amazingly, Fox viewers actually did more poorly than those surveyed who claimed to watch no news.
It seems that Fox News is to TV news what the National Enquirer is to the print media.
So, should you watch Fox News to keep informed? No ... definitely no, but especially avoid their evening prime-time talent as it is filled with virtually fact-free opinion. You would be far better off considering another news source (such as NPR or this newspaper, for example) ... but even Comedy Central would be better than Fox News.
Remember, in the words of the humorist Mark Twain: “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”
Larry Kupchella
Nanty Glo
