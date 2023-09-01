We hear about retail corruption stealing products, to turn our heads and don’t worry, it’s insured, expected or some allowed reparation.
Corrupt politics dismisses facts that stolen goods take products off shelves and missed taxes otherwise collected, pushing consumers to online shopping.
Then we hear stolen goods exposed online by organized criminals operating business schemes with stolen goods laundered through outside sources.
Wreaking political corruption in keeping borders open, defunding police, setting dollar limits to criminal activity, seemingly buying votes and opposing honesty and commonsense stands for costing Americans.
Buying votes and promoting corruption at taxpayer expense is nothing new to politicians. In short, it’s a tool they use between each other co-sponsoring legislation.
Corruption history under the Obama/Biden administrations include cosigning Solyndra solar panels gone bankrupt losing $535 million in tax dollars through mismanaged DER, and more recently, Joe Biden pledged $10 billion to electric bus vehicles, ending again in bankruptcy. The Supreme Court rejected Biden’s corrupt student loan scheme writing off debt costing taxpayers $300 billion over 10 years.
Biden promoting offshore windmills despite concerns impacting environmental sea life.
Can we make politicians shape up at the voting polls and to quit their political malicious corruption and begin functioning for the people and end status quo corruption in politics?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
