On the July 23 front page of The Tribune-Democrat, “Report probes where workers went,” while COVID-19 is a new factor, this is a decades old issue in Pennsylvania – particularly our area.
I met with state DEP Secretary Patrick McDonald a couple years ago in Johnstown and pronounced Pennsylvania a “business unfriendly state.” He struggled with my assessment.
I did a deep dive into Florida and Texas with him and compared their taxes, business fees and so forth against Pennsylvania. Florida and Texas either had no comparable tax/fee, or were a third of what Pennsylvania is.
As you know, there has been a huge migration to those two states, largely out of the northeast United States and the People’s Republic of California.
Last week, I drove to Florida and I paid up to 60 cents less a gallon for gas in the southern states. Pennsylvania is either tied with California or No. 1 in state gas tax per gallon.
Net effective tax rate is something everyone should study. State income tax, sales tax, driver’s license, registra- tion, emissions inspections, real estate transfer tax, gasoline tax, inheritance tax, the little fees on your utility bills, etc.
Workers followed the 50% of businesses who left Pennsylvania since 1994.
Those are state numbers, not mine.
We did not need a probe to answer this question. Pennsylvania is very business unfriendly.
The Wolf administration has come up with a great solution to the business and citizen out-migration – jack up the rates on the survivors.
Dennis Simmers
Ebensburg
