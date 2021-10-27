My daughter invited me to the State Theater for the viewing of the Steven King movie “Carrie.” It’s been decades since I have been in this theater, but I was pleasantly surprised on the condition of the interior.
The people who greeted you are warm and full of interesting facts about the theater and what the future will hold for this landmark. Refreshments were offered and adorable T-shirts could be bought.
Upon getting to our seats, we were excited to see the original interior intact.
Beautiful. The movie started and I sat and watched in amazement. Now, I have watched this movie on TV many times over the years, but watching on the big screen was much better.
I understand during the Christmas season they will be featuring holiday movies. I’ll be there. The ticket prices are very reasonable.
Let’s help bring a great landmark back to life.
Cheryl Macy
Salix
