I’m writing to commend The Tribune- Democrat for publishing the guest editorial from the Scranton Times regarding funding for roads and bridges and the state police on Aug. 25.
Speaking as a highway builder, we are thrilled to have finally persuaded lawmakers to halt the practice of subsidizing the state police with motor license fund money that was intended to be used for building and maintaining roads and bridges.
As the editorial pointed out, by the 2016-17 fiscal year, the state police subsidy had grown to more than $800 million per year. Lawmakers were beginning to see the light and decided to pare down the subsidy, which last fiscal year stood at $500 million per year.
Now, there is even better news. The state police subsidy in this fiscal year will drop to $375 million, and there is discussion in Harrisburg about phasing out the remainder in the next three years.
What does this mean for the motoring public?
At the current $375 million diversion level to the state police, every time you go to the gas pump, about 6 cents per gallon of your fuel tax still goes to pay for state police operations, instead of going to fund transportation needs. It’s long past time to phase this $375 million per year diversion to zero.
For decades, Pennsylvania, along with most other states, has been under- investing in our transportation infrastructure. The result has been the slow deterioration of the highway system, compromising highway safety and causing increased traffic congestion across the state.
The state police will benefit, too, with the creation of a dedicated fund that will make up for the loss of the subsidy.
S. Scott Grannas
President of Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt, Hollidaysburg
