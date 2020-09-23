The summer is winding down now and I wanted to express my appreciation to the Prince Gallitzin State Park workers. I spent a lot of time at the park this summer kayaking, but had been afraid to camp in June and July due to COVID fears.
The weather in August was great, so I figured I would give it a shot. I tent-camped for a week and was encouraged by the twice-per-day cleaning of the shower houses. Everything was sanitized and in tip-top shape.
Recently, I camped in a primitive cottage, as I do every year. The cottages are usually self-clean after you stay in them, but now they are also being cleaned and sanitized by the park workers. The two women who cleaned mine before I moved in on Aug. 30 did a great job.
The guys are busy trimming trees and the rangers are very helpful, as are the workers in the contact station.
As a former employee at Prince Gallitzin, I know that sometimes you don’t hear all of the things that you are doing “right,” only what you are doing “wrong.”
My summer spent at the park only saw good things. From administration down, the park is great. If you have not been out there in a while, take a ride and have a look around. It is truly a “Gem in the Alleghenies.”
Donna Cunningham
Hastings
