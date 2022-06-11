America’s workforce was hit hard by the pandemic. But as we’ve seen with the opening of businesses, more and more jobs are becoming available at the same time there are fewer people able to work at them.
As of March 2022, there were more than 11.5 million open jobs across the country. In Pennsylvania, roughly 400,000 jobs remain unfilled, up nearly 7% from the preceding year. Current labor shortages, paired with employers’ inability to find enough skilled workers to fill these positions, are compounding present supply chain issues and threatening our overall economy, both today and in the future.
To maintain and grow our economy, the commonwealth needs more skilled workers.
With more than 80% of Pennsylvania kids attending traditional K-12 and career and technical education schools, public education should be the natural starting point of our school-to-workforce pipeline efforts.
Adequately funding schools can help ensure that more students gain the knowledge and skills they need to be career – or college-ready. Multiple studies show that more education spending consistently means better outcomes for students – higher test scores and graduation rates, and even higher wages as adults.
Pennsylvania lawmakers must allocate additional resources through the state’s fair education funding formula to overcome gaps in funding adequacy and equity. This will ensure that all students, regardless of zip code, can gain skills that will prepare them for careers or college and enable them to bolster Pennsylvania’s workforce.
Amy Bradley
Johnstown
