The opinion of Gov. Tom Wolf and myself seem to differ concerning essential businesses. I do not believe state stores and small businesses that only sell lottery tickets are essential to the welfare of state citizens. We all know the real reason why they are allowed to operate – money. The state needs money to operate.
The commonwealth is losing revenue due to the pandemic. Businesses are closed at this time and many are unemployed. When the current situation allows us to get to near normalcy, look for the COVID-19 tax to make up the shortfall. This politically correct tax will come with many promises yet it will fall short of it’s goals.
Just like the state lottery which was to provide property tax reform, the gasoline tax which is being usurped for state police costs and the Johnstown Flood Tax of 1936 which still exists, our state legislation will find ways to squander the money.
Rather than looking at cost saving measures and cutting down on pork projects, our legislation will keep spending our money. Real problems need real leaders. Sadly, Pennsylvania lacks real leadership.
Robert Vetock
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.