I’m exhausted by the atmosphere of conflict and controversy that exists today.
For example, the ridiculous posturing over the Ukraine phone call. No critically thinking American wants to impeach the president. We want the voters to decide in the 2020 election. What Adam Schiff hasn’t figured out is that we can see right through the cynical power struggle between the president and the Democrats.
The Democrats believe their endless list of resistance, obstruction and investigations will ultimately give them the White House and the power they covet. They don’t care what’s best for the country, they are just trying to seize an advantage in a presidential race that so far has been a joke.
While all this is going on, our roads and bridges are falling apart, carefully negotiated trade agreements are being ignored, they are doing nothing to bring down the cost of medical care, or to support the president in his battle to restore opportunity for those who are working hard to make ends meet. They think they can flim-flam us over the Russian collusion and Ukrainian phone call.
If this is what passes as political leadership at the highest levels, the country is in real trouble. I’m convinced the American public can see right through it. No wonder some Americans are turned off by politics. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Schiff, Jerry Nadler and the rest of them need to address the serious issues facing the country if they ever expect the voters to vote for them.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
