I want to know something from the people who hate Donald Trump. What crimes did he commit?
If there are crimes, list them in the Readers’ Forum for all to read. And list any evidence that you might have. If not, then stop acting like cry babies. You’re adults, be one.
All you’re doing is showing people how intolerant you are. How ignorant you are. And how pathetically cowardly you are. If you want to improve the United States, then run for president. You think you can do a better job?
I’m sick of adults acting like spoiled little children at a candy store who can’t get what they want.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.