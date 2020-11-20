Donald Trump’s ability to inspire others to destroy their reputations is mind blowing. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc is now among those claiming election fraud.
Some of the legal votes being challenged were cast by veterans and military members who have done far more to serve this region and this country than Langerholc. Instead of standing up for what’s right, Langerholc chooses to fuel more conspiracy theories.
Like many, I’m tired of the partisan politics from both Democrats and Republicans.
Our brave health care workers fighting COVID-19 are working hard to save the lives of both Democrats and Republicans.
They don’t get to pick sides.
The challenge of unifying this great nation is falling on the shoulders of President-elect Joe Biden. The responsibility shouldn’t be his alone. There are many great people who serve this region every day. It’s up to us to tone down the awful rhetoric and to treat others with respect.
Our politics, religion and sexual beliefs may differ. But at the end of the day we all strive for safe neighborhoods, good jobs and the chance to succeed.
Langerholc, thanks to gerrymandering you might end up being a career politician. So why not take a stand and begin to serve all of the 35th district, not just those who voted for you.
Character matters. Right now, yours could use some work.
Christopher Miller
Ebensburg
Editor’s note: The following is a response by Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.
Speaking freely without research is reckless
To speak freely, unequivocally and without reservation is a fundamental right
we all enjoy. It is protected without question.
To do so without proper vetting, education and research is reckless and dangerous.
My call for the legal process to run its course in this election cycle is a notion our nation was founded upon. It’s called due process. For Miller to insinuate this is fueling conspiracy theories or indicative of poor character is patently insulting.
Not only is this incredulous to the notion, but also to all of those brave veterans who fought and died for these very freedoms.
Such baseless accusations are nothing new on elected officials, especially
in the age of social media. Sadly, people feel compelled to form vicious opinions without taking the time to educate themselves and do their own research on actuality, not what they feel fits in their
agenda.
Such indifference has created and continues to fuel the division of our country; not my call for due process to run its course.
Regardless, my door is always open, my phone line ready to answer the questions and concerns of all residents of the 35th District. Perhaps he will take me up on the offer rather than hurl stones from the comfort of his basement.
Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr.
35th Senatorial District
