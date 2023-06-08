Ever since President Joe Biden took office, it’s been nothing but chaos.
The Democratic Party is waging a psychological war on the American people, and their followers fell for it. Nothing says indoctrination like brainwashing gullible people into thinking that they can just give up their freedoms and rights to a few politicians in Washington, D.C.
Is it worth losing the very freedoms we sacrificed and spilled blood for? No, it’s not worth losing. We, the people, run this country.
The late President Ronald Reagan said that government is not the solution to our problems. It is the problem. But the problem really lies with the people voting for incompetent politicians who promise one thing, only to lie and do the complete opposite.
This country was founded by the people first and foremost. They faced insurmountable odds against a superpower and ultimately won.
Never forget the past, because one day it will rear its ugly head time and again.
And that time is now.
You are an American. Stand up against the tyranny we face in our country, and we will be the greatest nation the world has seen again.
No more shall we be the laughingstock of the world.
Only you can make a difference.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
