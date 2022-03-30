Where is the Russian Orthodox Church? Why aren’t they condemning Vladimir Putin? Why are there no bishops, priests and seminarians in the streets protesting? People are being arrested and beaten just for saying the word “war.”
The church should protest such actions.
No Orthodox church in Russia has said anything about the Russian Army killing children, and indiscriminately killing as many Ukrainians as they can. The Russian clergy in their magnificent golden churches stand on the sidelines while Putin is totally destroying a beautiful country.
We have heard that a substantial number of people in Russia don’t believe what’s happening. The Russian clergy need to address this and guide the people to the truth.
Russians are a very religious people; if the Russian Orthodox church would speak out against Putin that would have an impact on the people who support him.
Leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church, it is your calling; it is your duty to support and protect the people. Speak out against the atrocities committed against fellow Slavs. Stop just watching and doing nothing about the barbarous activity in the streets, and speak out against sending unwitting young Russian boys to fight and die for a deranged dictator.
Your silence is tacit approval of what Putin is doing. The blood on his hands is also on your vestments.
Stop this madness.
Nicholas Homyak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.