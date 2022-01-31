A “Today” show segment on Dec. 29 featured an appalling journalistic fluff piece promoting Chinese wines. While not a wine connoisseur, I must question the necessity of American television promoting any Chinese product.
China, known for abuse of human rights, monitoring and surveillance of its own citizens, lack of free speech, repression of every thought not approved by the government, and for the use of rape and involuntary resettlement into forced labor re-education camps of the Uyger minority should never be given such free and unwarranted promotion on the world stage.
When will the world speak up?
The Uygers cannot as they have been denied the use of their own language by China.
China shut down the last free press in Hong Kong and arrested many of the staff.
The doctor who reported the COVID-19 outbreak in China was arrested. A Chinese tennis star disappeared after reporting her assault by an upper level Chinese official.
China continues to bully smaller countries by seizing land and attempts to control the open seas through harassment.
It appears only a matter of time before Taiwan is invaded in the name of reunification.
Chinese industrial espionage agents steal our technology and intellectual property. China’s continued horrific and unapologetic greed for elephant ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scales may extinguish these animals in our lifetime.
Stop pandering to this menace. Stand up against it. Stop purchasing all Chinese products, ban travel to China, do not glorify China on the world stage by sending an Olympic team.
David Petersen
Johnstown
