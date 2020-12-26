As a proud Republican, I want to speak to my fellow Republicans about what’s unfolding in the wake of this election.
Let’s call a spade a spade: what President Donald Trump and his allies are attempting to do, both here and in other states, is un-American.
As a Republican, I treasure our federalist system – I believe in states’ rights, and I get wary when our federal government oversteps its boundaries and tries to tell a state what to do.
Why then are so many Republicans in our federal government and other states telling us that our election was mismanaged and there was widespread fraud without providing evidence?
Pennsylvania Republican leaders only repeat the line that all legal votes need to be counted.
It’s sad they lack the courage to express trust in the system they have instituted.
Please join me in supporting the honest election officials from both parties in Pennsylvania.
William Boyle
Valley Forge
