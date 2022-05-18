Earlier this year in the Senate hearings for the selection of the Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee, asked the simplest of questions: Can you provide a definition of a woman?
Jackson’s answer, while chuckling, “I can’t, I’m not a biologist.”
A nominee for the highest judicial court in America and she couldn’t distinguish what a woman is? The lack of a simple answer couldn’t possibly had something to do with the current issues related to transgenderism?
Can you see where the Democrats were going with Jackson as all 50 Democrat senators approved her for the Supreme Court.
I’d like to inform Jackson and all the Democrats, God first made man (Adam) and then proceeded to perform the
first operation by taking a rib from
Adam and created woman (Eve). Since she was taken from man, she was called woman.
She was made for companionship, as a helpmate and for the procreation of the human race.
While there are various legitimate reasons that every male or female doesn’t marry, God’s given provision for the family is father and mother (male and female).
There are no other sexual disparities from God’s teaching for holy matrimony or self-aggrandizement.
Choices like Jackson for the Supreme Court verifies the spiritual ignorance of the Democratic Party.
When are Democratic members that call themselves Christian going to leave their party because of its obvious spiritual bankruptcy?
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
