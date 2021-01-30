Have we not witnessed enough through 2020 and 2021 to know that our success or failure as a nation depends solely upon this one thing, Ezekiel 36:27: “I will put my spirit within you and cause you to walk in my statutes, and keep my judgments and do them.”
There lies the sum total, the be all and end all, the difference between a life of righteousness and unrighteousness.
The law of God proclaims the statutes, but the Gospel promises the spirit by which the statutes can be obeyed.
To glorify ourselves or commend ourselves for anything good is the real travesty of justice.
It is our own sinful nature that causes us to rebel against the laws of God and we are all guilty.
If you believe some other gospel that you have thought out for yourself, or some philosophy that comes from the brain of a man, it is of the flesh and it will wither and die, and you will be lost trusting in it.
A spiritless nation remains a lost nation until we accept the truth and cry out to God to fulfill his word and pour out his spirit within us.
We are not to cling to the old wreck with the expectation that we are going to drain the corruption out of her and get her safely to shore.
Our only hope of doing good to the world is by being “not of the world” and redirecting ourselves to the lifeboat Christ offers.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
