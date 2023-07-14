The intersection at Orchard and Olive streets has been the site of numerous vehicular accidents over the past 10 years.
The most recent was the morning after St. Patrick’s Day. A truck traveling up Olive Street went off the road. The driver veered into a neighbor’s yard and severed a large pine tree in half. Luckily, no one was hurt.
On May 15, I attended a Southmont Borough Council meeting after the borough placed an “except right turn” sign on the stop sign at this same dangerous intersection.
Instead of cars coming down Orchard Street trying to stop, they travel at a fast rate of speed and veer into on-coming traffic coming up Olive Street, making the intersection even more dangerous. The family closest to this intersection has two small children who frequently play in the front yard.
My request was to reconsider placing the “except right turn” sign, and make cars stop at the intersection, as had been previously the case. There was also a request by a neighbor to place a stop sign at the top of Olive Street.
I then attended the Southmont Borough Council meeting on June 19. I also requested a stop sign be placed at the top of Olive Street to help reduce the number of vehicle accidents at this dangerous intersection.
To date, nothing has been done by Southmont Borough Council regarding this dangerous intersection.
Lary Koval
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat asked Southmont Borough to respond to the above letter. The borough’s answer follows.
Borough working to improve parking, traffic sign ordinance
Southmont Borough Council is currently working on updating the parking and traffic sign ordinance.
As with all borough ordinances, there is a required process of advertising an ordinance for 30 days before formally adopting it.
During that 30-day window, residents have the opportunity to provide input on the ordinance to the borough for consideration.
When the previous ordinance was passed, no comments were provided by residents on the stop signs at the intersection of Orchard and Olive streets.
Since implementing the ordinance, residents have voiced their concerns and the current council has worked to address those concerns in an updated ordinance, which will be voted on for advertisement at the Aug. 21 council meeting.
Doug Beri
President of Southmont Borough Council
