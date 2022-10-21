In 1971, Dr. Seuss wrote “The Lorax.”
In the story, a greedy industrialist cuts down trees and pollutes the planet. The Lorax tries to warn people. However, he is ignored and belittled.
In the end, the last tree is cut down and the planet dies.
If this sounds familiar, it should.
• In 1977, Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, wore sweaters inside and turned down the thermostat. Carter put solar panels on the White House roof.
• In 1981, Ronald Reagan, a Republican, had the solar panels taken down. He also lowered emission standards on vehicles, much to the joy of big oil.
Reagan made fun of energy conservationists.
• In 2006, Al Gore, a Democrat, narrated a movie called “An Inconvenient Truth.”
The science-based movie warned of an increase in violent weather events if we did not act right away. Republicans made fun of Gore’s movie.
• In 2022, we have uncontrolled wildfires, sudden violent storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods and more.
Weather disasters are now on the news daily. These will continue to get worse without immediate, large scale action.
A small climate bill was recently passed without any support from Republicans.
They will continue to block all action on climate change.
Do you want your children and grandchildren to live on a planet that is increasingly hostile to life?
George Christ
Loretto
