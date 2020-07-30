You need a mask, you don’t need a mask. You can’t have a funeral for your mother or go to church, but it’s OK to ignore state mandates if you are participating in a protest or a statue-toppling.
Be sure to wear your mask everywhere you are around people, even family members.
For God’s sake, don’t touch your face, and be careful when you wash your mask out that you don’t touch the outside of it.
Tell people to back off if they are closer to you than 6 feet, and then lecture them about social distancing.
Take your extra cash on hand and put it in the bank so you can use it with your debit card. Cash is filthy, don’t you know, and possibly contaminated with COVID-19.
We also have a change shortage, so using your debit card can actually save you money.
If you get a pizza delivery, have the pizza man set it in front of your door and then slide an envelope with the payment under the door. Don’t forget to tip generously.
Wipe everything in sight down, don’t take any chances. What planet am I living on?
With all the fake numbers and incompetent politicians and experts making irrational rules, I’ve come to the conclusion that some people will believe anything if an authority figure says it on TV.
Oh, and don’t forget to line up for your vaccine and digital immunity card when it’s available, just don’t expect to see me there.
Doug Crouse
Johnstown
