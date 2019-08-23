What can we look forward to should a Democrat presidential candidate be elected? Let’s review some of their ideas.
Top priority is a free flow of illegal immigrants, entitled to welfare, health care, education, and of course, voting rights. Rewarding them for breaking the law to get into our country by being allowed to draw upon the resources of the United States that have been made possible by the endeavors of native-born citizens and legal immigrants.
Then they will cancel out your constitutionally legal vote with their illegitimately deemed right to vote.
A push for reparations for descendants of slaves. Gimmickry, to secure a certain portion of the voting public. Slavery is a terrible part of our history, but slavery has not been legal in the United States for over 150 years. There are no former slave owners or former slaves that are still alive today, so there is no way to logically or morally justify anybody making or receiving any reparation payment.
Without definitive scientific proof as to the extent of man-made climate change, they will take extreme action to theoretically control the climate. This will include drastically reducing or eliminating the use of fossil fuels. Now, that the United States is virtually energy independent, what better way to destroy the economy and the modern way of life than to eliminate gas, oil and coal?
There is more, but these items alone should be enough to disqualify any Democrat from being allowed anywhere near the presidency in 2020.
August Gatto
Ebensburg
