How about a temporary solution for the downtown residents due to the closing of Ideal Market?
What if the following could happen?
• The farmers market could relocate to the Ideal parking lot from Main Street.
• The ice cream bus could stop at the parking lot.
• Food trucks could stop.
• The other Ideal Markets could make home deliveries and waive the delivery fee.
• The trucks that sell fresh-picked corn could stop there.
If the above entities would participate one day a week, what a difference it could make. Obviously, someone would need to coordinate this effort.
“Sometimes the bravest and most important thing you can do is show up,” Brené Brown.
Chris Sloan
Lower Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.