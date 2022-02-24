The Johnstown Local Flood Protection Project has prevented $2.3 billion in damages since construction was completed in 1943.
During the 1977 flood, the project helped reduce the water elevation by nearly 11 feet.
During the storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the project was able to convey the stormwaters within the banks of the channel safely downstream. Since the corps’ primary concern in flood risk management is life, safety and damage prevention, we consider this a success.
The project receives routine and periodic inspections as part of regular maintenance of the channel.
In 2019, a study found the channel needed maintenance to prevent flood waters from exceeding the depth of the channel, causing an unnecessary risk of flooding.
This study directly resulted in the Pittsburgh District removing 18,400 cubic yards of sediment and 9.6 acres of overgrown vegetation, as well as repairing several sections of concrete walls.
There has been some concerns over removing the vegetation, which its growth increases the risk of flooding along the rivers and comes at a potentially significant cost to human life and property.
The Army Corps of Engineers is working with the city of Johnstown on a potential aquatic ecosystem restoration project to help mitigate the loss of this habitat.
The Pittsburgh District works diligently to serve the citizens of Johnstown, and all the people of our region.
The Johnstown Local Flood Protection Project is not able to prevent floods entirely, but is able to significantly reduce the risk of flooding and minimize the disruption floods cause to your community.
Thank you for being an important partner as we engineer solutions for our nation’s toughest water resource challenges.
Col. Adam Czekanski
Command of the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
