Regarding a proposed Portage-area solar farm that reportedly would be biggest in state: As a lifelong Portage Township resident, I am disheartened to see how this solar farm came to be.
During the past year, I would watch logging truck after logging truck roll down the road, load after load after load.
I was unable to find out why an entire forest was being clear-cut in my backyard.
ATV trails were closed due to sediment run-off into the water supply. I find it hard to believe that clear-cutting an entire forest didn’t have anything to do with this. I eventually heard rumors about this proposed solar farm.
After reading this article (“Proposed Portage-area solar farm reportedly would be biggest in state,” Feb. 11), I became even more upset. It was mentioned that the site was a coal strip mine. Yes, it was at one point, but has since been reclaimed and matured into a beautiful forest with a thriving ecosystem. The article also stated that “all of the land has been timbered in recent years.”
I watched 1,200 acres of beautiful forest completely disappear in my backyard within a few months. This article states that “the project will employ 150-200 workers at peak construction.” Would these workers be out-of-state contracted employees or local workers? This was simply a project to create tax breaks for state, county and local government entities in addition to lining someone’s pockets. There is no such thing as green energy. This solar farm destroyed a beautiful, flourishing forest.
Jeannine Gailey
Portage
