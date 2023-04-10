In the Scripture readings this week, we see how the Pharisees sought to condemn Jesus by falsely accusing him of an act they created so that he could be prosecuted. Pontius Pilate found no guilt in him.
In our society today, especially in our nation, we have become so divided over anything that does not agree with our own way of thinking. It’s no secret that our media has biased the news based on what political party they represent, and hate, immorality, lawlessness, selfishness, drugs, abortion and political injustice are sweeping our nation.
Jesus told his disciples that the end of times would be preceded by powerful earthquakes, famines, plagues, awesome sights and mighty signs coming from the sky. I cannot say that our weather is a warning of the end of times, and some may argue that it is the result of climate change.
However, if they are not warning signs, I wonder how much more devastating the weather is going to be in the future. Until that time though, let us attempt to change our way of living and attitudes to dispel the hatred and selfishness that is prevalent today.
Yes, God is merciful and patient, but as with the Israelites in the Old Testament, he too can run out of patience. Let us look to God during this Easter season, thanking him for his son, asking his forgiveness, and for assistance in removing those things that separate us from each other. Believe it or not, each one of us is a child of God. A blessed Easter to all.
Gary Kozak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.