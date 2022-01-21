Who likes the build back better pending socialist legislation the Democrats are trying to railroad through? Well some of the folks who really like it are the wealthiest folks who live in the Democratic-controlled blue states such as New York, California, New Jersey and Illinois.
The wealthiest top 1% will get an $80,000 tax break on their state and local taxes. They love it. If you’re wealthy enough to afford a costly new electric vehicle, you will get a $12,500 tax break.
Environmental activists love this bill. It will create a civilian climate corps that will employ hundreds of young folks, and will be given billions of tax dollars to be environmental and climate activists at taxpayer expense.
Unions love this bill.
In the past, if you donated to a nonprofit organization you could deduct part of that on your taxes. That will go away and be replaced, if you pay union dues, you’ll get to write that off your taxes.
And the ones who really love this bill are the media companies. Under this bill, they will get half their salaries paid by the federal government. Now what could go wrong with that?
This is a small portion of the socialist nonsense in this legislation. Democrats never give up their effort to destroy this country.
Al Thomas
New Florence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.