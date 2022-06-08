The national average per gallon of gasoline on Memorial Day in 2020 was $1.87 with Donald Trump in charge. Today, the price of gasoline is more than $5 in Pennsylvania.
Yet, some believe Joe Biden is doing a good job. Instead of blaming Vladimir Putin, let’s blame Biden, he is the reason. Biden and his socialist agenda want you in an electric vehicle and doesn’t care if gas, diesel or home heating oil is unaffordable, as it advances their socialist agenda for America.
We have the ability to produce and export more gas than we need, but the current regime will not let that happen.
We recently were informed our electric bills would be increasing 30%-45%.
We can thank Gov. Tom Wolf and the Democrats in Pennsylvania for that one.
Wolf has joined RGGI with the rest of the northeast socialist states to kill our coal industry and close our reliable cheaper coal-fired power plants.
If you don’t have your head buried where the sun doesn’t shine, you’ll also notice they are preparing us for another round of COVID-19 and monkeypox just in time for the elections.
If you believe things are great and America is on the right track then keep electing socialists. If you’re not happy with the food and gas prices, lawlessness, empty store shelves, illegals flooding our borders, fentanyl instead of baby formula, the destruction of America in general, then vote Republican.
Al Thomas
New Florence
