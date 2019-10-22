My letter is one to address the apparent scourge of socialism/liberalism/communism that is permeating our United States.
Here we are, witnessing the upheaval/dismemberment of the Judeo-Christian foundation of our values/ideals, which our Founding Fathers formulated in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
A conservative talk show host a few years ago said that of our 435 members in the House of Representatives, 100 are card-carrying members of the Communist Party.
It’s no wonder we have so much chaos/disorder/disruption and also jealousy and hate in Washington, D.C.
Nikita Khrushchev, former leader of the USSR, once said the Soviets will destroy the United States of America without firing a shot.
Here it is, right in front of our faces, this sinister cancer of socialism/liberalism/communism working to subvert/overthrow our United States.
May God, the eternal father, help us.
George “Arnie” Calaba
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.