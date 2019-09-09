Everyone says socialism is growing and threatens American values.
“Look at Venezuela,” they say. Actually, I think there is no socialism in Venezuela, and much of its problems are caused by U.S. sanctions.
In reality, socialism is not really a major player in America today and Medicare For All is not socialism.
Socialism was stronger and more active in the 1970s. I have studied American socialism and socialist groups for 50 years. Here are some facts:
• The Socialist Labor Party, the oldest American socialist group, once had a weekly paper and had people run for office.
• The Communist Party USA had a sizable membership in the 1970s and had a daily paper. When the Soviet Union collapsed, it did a nose dive and membership dropped.
• The International Socialist Organization had been popular with young people. It no longer exists.
• The Maoist National Guardian was widely read in the 1970s. It is no longer in existence.
• The Communist Workers’ Party was active in the 1970s. Then when five of its members were allegedly killed by the Klan and Nazis, it shut down.
There are still some socialist groups, but they are small and going nowhere fast. Bernie Sanders and AOC? Sham socialists at best.
The main threat comes from the right. For example, the 1980 murder of an interracial couple on a Johnstown bridge by a neo-Nazi. Just one example of fascist right terrorism.
Nick Brisini
