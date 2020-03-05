The Russians are coming again. Why do Democrats blame others when they fail?
Conspiracies, lies, slander – this is how they run for office and how they act when they lose. Across this country, Donald Trump supporters are being assaulted, and with Bernie Sanders running for president, so will supporters of other candidates.
Socialism is responsible for the deaths of millions and violence around the world.
People come to this country to escape it, but here a group of people wants it.
For generations, we fought communism and many have died but now they want it here. Socialism is poison and the enemy of freedom.
The Russians hate Trump but they love Sanders. Dear Democrats, you left him in your doghouse, now you have to get him out. Good luck.
Ronald Marol
Moxham
