Social distancing is in, but we now have social politeness due to the virus.
I have noticed almost everyone being helpful, polite and courteous. Long lines can be encountered everywhere we go in these virus days and nights.
We must be patient as we shop at supermarkets, acquire food at food banks and meals bought from restaurants who are open for takeout only.
I’m very impressed with this nuance in our population. As I helped a friend to shop recently, he walked with his cane from one store to the next. He paused partway due to his condition and lack of strength, and a total stranger asked if he was OK or if he needed help.
We’re born, we die and in between we help each other. Be strong, my fellow Americans.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
