As I read Chris Miller’s June 4 Readers’ Forum letter (“Confederate flag has no place in our town”), I turn to look out my window and see a neighboring lawn that only gets mowed less than a handful of times a season and another property that hosts rusting vehicles and previously host to a prominent Trump sign. So much for Ebensburg’s ordinances and mindset.
A Confederate flag parading in this town and going unnoticed by officials does not surprise me. Several years ago, we lost water one morning in my section of town. A call to the borough office went unanswered.
When I managed to find a policeman in town by afternoon, he said the borough office was closed for Good Friday, and the problem was just then being addressed.
Good Friday is not an official holiday.
Further, it is a religious occasion specific to the Christian faith. State-sponsored religion is rightfully prohibited to ensure a sense of inclusion for all.
My point is that, unless you are a white, straight, Christian (in name only a la Trump), steer clear of Ebensburg. You will also be welcomed if you are a visitor who will park your car blocking residents’ driveways and leaving your trash on their lawns.
Tourism is the first business of this town, not making it a safe place for its residents. No longer publishing police reports makes crime disappear, which is good for publicity.
Oh, and good luck with that apology for the that tractor in the parade. You’re more likely to get a defensive reply.
Carol J. Harp
Ebensburg
