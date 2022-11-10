Sin is the factor that overrides even the political system that our country functions on.
Any country, including America cannot be fully blessed of God when sin dominates and the nation continues to snub the precepts and God.
Even in the Old Testament, after God chose a specific people – the Jewish nation – they suffered great judgments and consequences because of their refusal to obey and worship him.
The New Testament teaches the Old Testament as an example for us. Do you really believe for a moment that God’s judgment is not coming to America?
Even with Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, statistics show that well over 50% of Americans either approve the killing of babies or simply don’t care.
And the Democrats even had the audacity to use this issue as a reason to vote for them in the mid-term elections because they themselves regard no sanctity for life.
There is so much evil and God- rejecting influence in our country, but how can we overlook the ungodly influence of homosexuality in marriage and religious organizations.
Marriage will always be in God’s authority: One man and one woman.
Webster’s dictionary calls the church the Lord’s house or belonging to the Lord.
Pastors and church leaders need to get back to the Bible, particularly Genesis, Chapters 1-3, and the Sodom and Gomorrah Chapters 18-19.
Psalm 99:9 states, “Exalt the Lord our God and worship at his holy hill; for the Lord our God is holy.”
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
