I disagree with the tone of the editorial on Sept. 2. You seemed to criticize U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson for having attended his son’s wedding to another man.
You accused the congressman of hypocrisy for attending his own son’s wedding, in light of the congressman’s voting against legislation that would protect gay marriage.
I felt that this editorial was mean spirited and unnecessary. I also feel it is not a realistic response to a real life situation that could occur in many other people’s lives.
I commend the congressman for his compassionate approach and for loving his son unconditionally. His political position is not necessarily tied to his personal life and to his relationship with his son.
It was unfair of The Tribune-Democrat to expect Thompson to abandon his son and to reject his choice to marry within his gender.
There is so much division in this country and so much animosity between people of differing points of views.
I feel civility and decency is in very short supply, and to label a public official as hypocritical is unnecessary and counterproductive.
Perhaps as Thompson becomes more familiar with his son’s relationship with his spouse, he will be able to look past his moral misgivings about gay marriage.
His point of view on this subject might evolve and he will agree to have gay marriage rights continue to be sanctioned by our laws.
Again, we need to celebrate families coming together in times of joy. Thank you, Thompson, for standing up for your son and his spouse.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
