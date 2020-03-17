Disguised as a healthy Clean Indoor Air Act, House Bill 2298 introduces total prohibition of smoking, indoors and out.
Mildly stated as “closing loopholes,” it’s a classic case of politics gone stupid.
Smoking is an addiction. Like drugs, it won’t stop, it will just classify smokers as criminals. More police, more special forces, more arrests, more courtrooms, more judges, more warrants, more jails, more social addiction programs (space and staff) will be required. Luckily, we live in a free country.
What started out as separate smoking areas became separate rooms, expanded to outdoors only, then outdoors so many feet away from entrances, then parks and now, the world isn’t big enough.
If you smoke and think that doesn’t include you or the indoor air of your home, think again. Ask anyone living in subsidized housing. Smoking laws crossed the personal threshold when HUD outlawed smoking at home for people too poor to hire lawyers. They got away with it. Now, it’s everybody, everywhere. Speak now or kiss your smokes goodbye.
And those hoped-for taxes of legalized recreational marijuana to replace the taxes lost in cigar and cigarette sales will go up in smoke, too.
Let’s get real. In 1920, Prohibition sent alcohol underground to the black market untaxed. What logic of the last 100 years suggests that tobacco will be different?
Prohibition doesn’t work.
He who does not learn from his mistakes is doomed to repeat them.
Kathleen Murnin
Johnstown
