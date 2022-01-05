This is the time of the year when everyone should be generous.
Just think of all the people who have serious problems, mental, physical and economic.
Think of how well the rest of us are at the present time. We go about our daily lives and pass by our friends and neighbors knowing that today we have food on the table and a roof over our heads.
My little thing is to observe someone purchasing scratch-off tickets from one of the numerous gaming machines available everywhere. Once the person has paid for their potential winner, I casually inquire if they have a lucky coin with which to scratch off the numbers.
Usually, they reply no, so I happen to have a shiny Kennedy half dollar in my hand and happily give it to the hopeful stranger. The person is stunned by my gesture, they smile and say thanks as I wish them luck and go on my merry way.
That is my small ray of sunshine that is repaid with a bright smile.
I recall that history reports a millionaire used to give new dimes to everyone they met in the old days. Well, I just do my thing when the opportunity presents itself.
Perhaps you can come up with your own small gesture to brighten someone’s day?
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
