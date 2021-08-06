Recently, I was able to review a listing of all the stimulus money that was distributed to our local restaurants during COVID, and something stuck out to me.
While some of our long-standing institutions that struggled during the pandemic, only received a few thousand dollars, there was one location, that is now permanently closed, that received 100 times that amount. This location, which has been closed since June 2020, also happens to be located within a downtown Johnstown building that is owned by the county and contains many of their offices.
While I do understand the owners of this business focused their attention on a different site following their original locations’ closure, I still find it concerning that $763,000,000 can be awarded to one, half-inoperable restaurant group, while other institutions received as little as 1/100th that.
Many of our family-owned and -operated locations struggled, and are still struggling, to remain open, serve the community and support their staff throughout these difficult times. Some, which have even been central parts of our local restaurant scene for nearly a century.
However, while these small business owners suffered, commercial tenants of the county were able to sustain under hundreds of thousands of dollars in relief money. Even half of that enormous amount could have gone to ease multiple local institutions that instead had to fight their way to survival. It appears the county has found itself a new piggy bank of relief money that should be reaching our entire community.
Pauline Thompson
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The business owner was contacted and is utilizing the money – which was calculated based on lost sales during the pandemic – to refurbish his operation.
