On the road to socialism, there are some people who think socialism is a good thing. That is because they don’t understand what socialism really is.
The day will come when there is one man standing with an army to back him up. Then you will know what socialism is.
When your freedom is slowly taken, it’s not as noticeable. Then, the government gets bigger and bigger. They want to control your life. They believe they can do a better job.
When President Joe Biden took office, he did away with all of Donald Trump’s accomplishments. The border is wide open with more than 200,000 migrants crossing over.
Only God knows what else is coming across. We were energy independent, then along comes Biden. He stopped the pipeline and all drilling on federal land. The Democratic Party is no longer a friend of the American people.
All they do is lie and flip-flop on every situation to suit their agenda. I would like to shout out a great big thank you to the Democratic Party and every Biden voter.
Now you can sit down and explain to your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren why you voted for the party that is destroying their future.
Robert C. Hill
East Taylor Township
