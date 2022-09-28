Eight years ago, the Johnstown Slavic Festival was an idea brought to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association by our founder, Dan Kisha.
Dan passed away after the second festival and I was asked to serve as the chairman.
As the festival has grown yearly, I often think about Dan and what he would think about its continued growth and success.
This year’s festival was another great success.
I’d like to thank all of our sponsors – the city of Johnstown, vendors, committee members and, of course, the citizens of Johnstown for attending.
My grandfather immigrated to Johnstown from Croatia for a better life, and he found that life here in Johnstown.
I’ve remained and continue to live in the city by choice.
Continuing to celebrate the rich Slavic heritage in our community is important and keeps us connected to our heritage and ancestors.
This festival is just one of the many reasons I’m proud to be a Johnstown resident.
Our committee will continue to strive to improve and grow this great community asset each year.
Brian Subich
Johnstown Slavic Festival chairman
