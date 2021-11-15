Help thy neighbor has always been a goal I have tried to live by through my years on this great earth. Growing up, my family of two boys and a girl were always given guidance by local older kids when our parents had social events and parties to attend. The senior kids would keep us in line, help us with homework and play games with us on the street. And when bedtime came, we brushed our teeth and went to bed. The older kids were paid for their time, of course, which was common throughout our school area.
Where I live now, my girlfriend was first asked to babysit one child, then a second and then a third. The innocent request has blossomed into almost a full-time babysitting job. Of course, it would be OK with me if they paid her something, as the going rate is $13 per child per hour. Sadly, they now owe her $4,000 for two months of work, and of course have nothing but excuses of why they haven’t paid her a cent.
My own son/daughter-in-law pay their sitter $13 an hour, per child. And, at this very moment, are taking her with them to Hawaii for a 10-day vacation. Now, not everyone may be able to help their sitters to this extent, but I’m sure there are subtle kindness you can extend to your family helpers.
Hopefully this is not happening everywhere, but you never know. So please keep this in mind when you ask your friends and relatives to help out from time to time.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
