Leonard Pitts’ column regarding the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 29, brought back many horrific memories for my wife and I.
We too have spent a day at Auschwitz, but it surely was hell for the million innocent men, women and children transported there.
We were speechless when we saw the barracks, warehouses filled with suitcases bearing the names of the owners, mountains of hair, ovens, showers and piles of shoes never to be worn again by those who left them.
How humans could do this to other humans is beyond comprehension. We were told the location for the death camp near the small Polish town of Oswiecim was because practically all rail lines throughout western Europe passed through Oswiecim.
Here they unloaded the cattle cars of those doomed to hell. It is impossible to comprehend the size of the camp until you actually walk through the famous wrought-iron gate with its infamous promise – Arbeit macht frei (work sets you free) – surely the cruelest and most un-Godly lie in the world.
During our travels through 98 countries, only one other site was comparable to Auschwitz.
This was Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where 20,000 were held captive, tortured and murdered. From 1975-1978, the Khmer Rouge, led by Pol Pot, tortured and murdered one-quarter of the Cambodian population.
Pray the world never experiences this again.
Unfortunately, some reports say North Korea and China may be using similar methods of population management.
David Petersen
Johnstown
