Democrats should quit blaming everything they don’t agree with on climate change and racism.
Climate change has been happening since the formation of the earth and not even Democrats can stop it.
Stop buying votes using forcefully taken tax dollars from the middle class and redistributing it to the poor and wealthy.
Begin a national sales tax to replace federal income tax. The more you make, the more you spend and everyone pays their fair share.
Bookies, prostitutes, drug dealers and people working under the table don’t pay income tax, but they buy things – which will now add those large parts of our economy into taxation.
Fill all the open jobs with able-bodied Americans currently on government entitlement programs and not illegal immigrants. Help injured veterans not illegals.
Establish term limits, energy independence and mandate a balanced budget.
Manufacture all critical-life components in America. China doesn’t need to bomb us, they just need to quit sending lifesaving drugs.
Let China keep making non-essential things.
Education not indoctrination – eliminate federal student loans for half the useless college degrees that have no hope of getting a job. You choose a stupid degree, you pay for it, too.
Quit censoring speech and let people say what they want and stop Democrats from using government agencies as their own gestapo.
I don’t understand why people cry at commercials showing cold animals left outside, but protest out in the cold to allow full-term abortions.
Jim Vasilko
Richland Township
